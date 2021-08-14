Analysts Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in SWK by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the second quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SWK during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. SWK has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $220.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

