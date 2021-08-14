Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

INO stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

