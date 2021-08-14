Analysts Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $32.00

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 202.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $1,629,784. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 326.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 90.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

