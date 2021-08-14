Analysts Set CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT at $16.58

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $$13.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

