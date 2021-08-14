Analysts Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) PT at $25.03

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

PASG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Passage Bio stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $653.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Passage Bio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

