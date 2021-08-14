Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AND. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.67.

AND opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

