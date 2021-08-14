Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.08. 150,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.