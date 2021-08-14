Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 84,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,814. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

