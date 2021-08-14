Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.