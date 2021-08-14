Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $11,193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

