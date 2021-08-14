Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 14.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $128,000. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

