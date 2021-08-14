Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

