Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,431 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 10.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $213,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $330,163,000 after acquiring an additional 162,171 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ICAP raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.80. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

