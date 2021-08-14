Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNL opened at $0.02 on Friday. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.