Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
APLT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.88.
In other news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,347 shares of company stock worth $677,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
