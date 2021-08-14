Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

In other news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,347 shares of company stock worth $677,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

