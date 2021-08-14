Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 5.9%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 2,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

