Aptinyx Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

APTX stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

