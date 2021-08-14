Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 707,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.