Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.94.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.13. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

