Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.91 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.