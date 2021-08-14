Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97. Aramark has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 290.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Aramark by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Aramark by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 30.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 334,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 27.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

