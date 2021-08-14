ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of MT opened at $36.19 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

