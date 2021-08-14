Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 5,629,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,789,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

