Arden Trust Co Has $154,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.