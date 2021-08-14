Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,580 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $73,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

