Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $581.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

