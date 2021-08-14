Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in ONEOK by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

