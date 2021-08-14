Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,698 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.