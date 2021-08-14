Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 3,389.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 661,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 69,446 shares during the last quarter.

BCI stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

