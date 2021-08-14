Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.48. 383,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $7,953,638. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

