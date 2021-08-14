ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,992.31 ($78.29).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,982 ($52.03) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,490.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

