Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $156.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZPN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

AZPN opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,152 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $829,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

