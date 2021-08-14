Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

