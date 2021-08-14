ATB Capital Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCL. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.21.

SCL opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$347.32 million and a P/E ratio of -23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.59. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

