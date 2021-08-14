Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATASY. Oddo Bhf raised Atlantia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

ATASY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

