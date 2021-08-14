Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director James H. Graves Sells 8,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACBI opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACBI. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

