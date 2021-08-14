Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP J Matt Robbins Sells 4,500 Shares

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ATO opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $105.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

