Automata Network (ATA) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $88.78 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,292.25 or 0.99672749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00873134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

