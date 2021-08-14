Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after buying an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after buying an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.17. 1,002,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,012. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

