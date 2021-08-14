Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.17 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

