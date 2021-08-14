AXS Investments LLC Buys 38 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $410.78 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.