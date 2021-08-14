AXS Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 86.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.6% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 381,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

