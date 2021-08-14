AXS Investments LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

