Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,747,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 312,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

