Azul S.A. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Azul in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AZUL stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

