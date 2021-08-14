B. Riley Cuts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $35.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.