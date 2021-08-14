Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 147.9% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $15,293,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu by 38.6% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 16,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

