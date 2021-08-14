Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $41.63. 40,217,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

