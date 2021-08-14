Bank of America Increases Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Price Target to $86.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

VRTV stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

