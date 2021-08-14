Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,180.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

